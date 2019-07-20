Looney, Mary Jo

1931 - 2019

Mary Joan (Strickling) Looney transitioned from her earthly body on Thursday, July 18. Mary Jo was born in Ravenna, Ohio on October 29, 1931 to Noah and Gladys Strickling. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Robert G. Looney. Mary Jo is survived by her children Amy (Dave) Munz, Robert (Sherry), James (Bobette) and John (Ray), grandchildren John (Erin) and Mary Kate Munz, Stacey (Grant) Gaydos, Erin (Kyle) Bemiller, Robert (Caitlin) Looney, Alyse Looney, Andrew Looney, great-grandsons Corbyn Looney, Garnar and Taggar Gaydos, and Little Miss Looney, to be born shortly. Mary Jo was graduated from Ravenna High School, where she was active in student groups such as Rainbow Girls, the yearbook staff, Future Business Leaders of America, and Quill and Scroll. After graduating from Bohecker's Business College, she worked for Ohio Bell Telephone Company in Ravenna. After marrying Bob on June 9, 1957, they lived in Ravenna and then moved to Columbus where Mary Jo has lived the past 60 years. She was active with the Eastview United Methodist Women, in many different roles. Although Bob once talked her into going to the Holy Land, Mary Jo preferred home. She was an exceptional seamstress and homemaker, and Bob's partner in business ventures as well. Mary Jo was devoted to her family and friends, and though she is deeply missed, her children and grandchildren have many happy memories of her smile and love. The family would like to thank the staff at Wesley Ridge Retirement Center, especially Bishop Place and the Barnes Center for their care the past four and a half years. Visitation will be held 4-7 pm Wednesday at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., where the funeral service will begin 10 am Thursday, July 25, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 3740 Ridge Mill Dr, Hilliard, OH 43026. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 22, 2019