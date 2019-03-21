Home

Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Mary Jo Rader

Mary Jo Rader Obituary
Rader, Mary Jo
1939 - 2019
Mary Jo Rader, age 79, of Columbus, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Wexner Heritage Village. Born June 14, 1939 in New Lexington to the late Byron and Charlotte (McGreevy) Starner, she was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Columbus. Preceded in death by her husband, Gene M. Rader in 2016, she is survived by her sister, Rita (John) Goings; nephew, John (Lori) Eisel; niece, Christine (Michael) Betts; great-nieces, Kaylie (fiance, Dylan Macfarlane) Eisel, Rachael and Marisa Betts; great-nephews, Hunter, Peyton, Brayden, and Jake Embrey; cousins, friends, and many friends at the German Village Coffee Shop. Friends may visit 5-7 pm Monday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, where funeral service will be held 10:30 am Tuesday. Interment Union Grove Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to the in her memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
