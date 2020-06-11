Mary Jo Wrenn
1943 - 2020
Mary Jo Wrenn, age 76, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Mary Jo is predeceased by her parents: Rupert J. Mulchaey and Velita E. Mulchaey. Mary Jo is survived by her children: Dawn (Duane) Dudgeon, Charles (Charlene) Wrenn III, A. Krista (Marc) Van Horn, 10 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild and siblings: Carol Anderson, Donald (Mary Jean) Mulchaey and Kathleen (Kevin) Astley as well as many loving extended family and friends. Mary Jo is a graduate of Bishop Hartley High School, class of 1962 after high school she attended and graduated from The Ohio State University. Mary Jo worked for Lucent Technologies for 31 years until her retirement. Mary Jo was a long time member of Saint John XXIII Parish and enjoyed participating in her Bible study group. A mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 16th at 12 pm with 1 hour of visitation prior at Saint John XXIII Parish, 5170 Winchester Southern Rd, Canal Winchester, OH 43110 with Father Brian O'Connor officiating. Burial to directly follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
