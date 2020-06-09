Mary Jo (Montes) Zimmerman
1924 - 2020
Zimmerman, Mary Jo (Montes)
1924 - 2020
Mary Jo Zimmerman, age 95, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Sanctuary at Tuttle Crossing. Mary Jo was a member of the Amici Doro and St. John the Baptist Italian Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Charlene (Taylor) Montes; husband, William Zimmerman; and daughter, Linda Lincoln; sisters, Joanne Merendo and Martha Kleinman. She is survived by her sister, Liz Roehrer; grandchildren, Rob (Lisa) Lincoln and Amie Hill; great-grandchildren, Madison, Tricia and Myranda; four great-great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4-7 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. Fifth Avenue, Columbus, with a Prayer Service at 6:45 p.m. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 720 Hamlet St., Columbus. Rev. Fr. William A. Metzger, Presider. Burial, Resurrection Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the church for procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com. PLEASE NOTE: due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, visitors are kindly asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for those attending the visitation; ALSO, masks are required to be worn at the funeral Mass.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
JUN
12
Prayer Service
06:45 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
JUN
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church
