Schmidt, Mary Joan
1935 - 2020
Mary "Joan" Schmidt, 85, of Whitehall, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Born March 12, 1935 in Columbus to the late Lester and Catherine Flowers. Graduate of Reynoldsburg High School Class of 1953. Worked at DCSC 1953-1957. Preceded in death by loving husband Richard F. Schmidt. Survived by sons, Jim (Mary) of Panama City Beach, FL and Bob (Barb) of Canal Winchester; grandchildren, Joshua, Bobby, Michael, and Amanda; four great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Peggy) Flowers of Cambridge, Camilia Phong and family; numerous cousins, loving friends, and Silver Sneakers pals. Joan loved family, home, baking, cooking, decorating cakes, playing cards, Silver Sneakers and getting together with classmates and friends. Visitation will be held 3-6 pm Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., where the funeral service will be held 11 am Thursday, July 2, 2020. Attendance levels will be monitored in compliance with social distancing requirements. We respectfully ask friends and guests to wear a mask for everyone's continued safety at this time. Entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to extend condolences or to share a favorite memory of Joan.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 25 to Jun. 29, 2020.