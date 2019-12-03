The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Mary Joyce Eggleston Neff


1934 - 2019
Eggleston Neff, Mary Joyce
1934 - 2019
Mary Joyce Eggleston Neff, age 85, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Mayfair Village Nursing Center. Mary was born in Jackson's Gap, AL on June 26, 1934 to the late Roy and Laverne (Scott) Holley. She retired from DCSC with over 30 years of service. Mary enjoyed listening and singing gospel music and was a Braves fan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Todd Eggleston and siblings Reba, Carmen, Ross, Bill, and Virgil. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Debbie (Bob) Cassel and Sandi (Dwain) Mickey; granddaughter, Lauren Cassel; grandsons, Shane (Hayley) Mickey and Corey (Becca) Mickey; great-granddaughters, Addison and Ava Mickey; great-grandson, Connor Mickey; niece, Sandy Poe. Private memorial service will be observed. Mary will be laid to rest at Glen Rest Memorial Estate in Reynoldsburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019
