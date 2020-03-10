Home

Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb Cha
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy.
Decatur, GA 30034
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb Cha
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy.
Decatur, GA 30034
Lying in State
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb Cha
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy.
Decatur, GA 30034
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb Cha
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy.
Decatur, GA 30034
More Obituaries for Mary Judge
Mary Judge

Mary Judge Obituary
Judge, Mary
Mary Judge, age 77, was born to Lucille and Theodore Robinson in Stone, Kentucky. After a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, she succumbed on March 1, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones in Lithonia, GA. She leaves behind 3 sisters and one brother, JoAnn Dixon, GA, Sylvia Harris, OH, Nannie Robinson, OH and Theodore Robinson, OH; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and one great great niece. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 1pm at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc., 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. Her remains will lie in state from 9am to the hour of service. She will be laid to rest at Hillandale Memorial Gardens, 6201 Hillandale Drive, Lithonia, GA. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com for more information. Arrangements by Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, 404-241-5656.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020
