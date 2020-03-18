Home

Mary K. (Spires) Brown


1948 - 2020
Mary K. (Spires) Brown Obituary
Brown (Spires), Mary K.
1948 - 2020
Mary Karen Brown (Spires), was born in December of 1948 in Lancaster, Ohio. Mary was an RN for 50 years. She is preceded in death by her parents Harley Spires and Anne, her brother Steven Spires, and Edward Brown, her husband of 48 years. Survived by Josh (Amanda Groetzinger) Brown; her three brothers; Richard (Mary) Spires, William (Sheila) Spires, and Gregory (AJ) Spires; as well as many beloved family and friends. Mary is being cremated with her Mass and Celebration of Life to be determined at a future date. Arrangements under the care of MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 614-444-1185.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020
