Dyer (Falter), Mary K.
1955 - 2019
Mary K. (Falter) Dyer, age 64, of Sunbury passed away Wednesday, September 18 in Westerville. She was born August 16, 1955 in Columbus, OH to the late William and Rose (DiNovo) Falter. Left to cherish Mary's memory are her husband of 30 years, Jim Dyer; son, Robert (Sally) Lovelace; daughters: Christina (Steve) Withem, and Jamie Dyer; grandchildren: Brandon, Kaylynn, Tyra, Saul, Ashton, and Kinsey; brothers: Tom (Tina), Tony (Cindy), Ted (Judy), Gary (Cindy), and Chuck (Barb); sister, Nicci; her partner in crime, Mona; and numerous other relatives and friends. Mary worked for Nationwide Insurance Company for 20 years. During her time at Nationwide, Mary was a valued employee, friend, and mentor to many co-workers. Family and friends were central in Mary's life. She loved and looked after everyone around her; always keeping an eye out for events and occasions that would be meaningful and special to her loved ones. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing, traveling, and hummingbirds, but was happiest when surrounded by family. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home (637 N. SR 61, Sunbury, OH). A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Sunbury Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered, and special memories can be shared by visiting snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 23, 2019