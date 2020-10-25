1/
Mary K. Hanawalt
Hanawalt, Mary K.
Mary K. Hanawalt, age 80, of Ashville, OH, a former resident and native of Mt. Sterling, OH, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Riverside Hospital. Born in Williamsport, OH to the late Cecil and Barbara Recob, Mary is survived by her daughter Jodi Glick and her husband Darryl Glick, grandkids: Natalie Glick, Nathan Glick, Eric Glick and Katie Tracy, Tavonte Glick, Phillip Glick, Arialle Glick, Thomas Glick, Jamaal Glick and Tarayle Glick, great-granddaughter Angel Rose Glick; daughter Kathy Schuele and her husband Kent Schuele, grandkids: Karry Schuele, Kaden Schuele and Kolton Schuele; sister Candy Rodgers, and many friends. Mary was a life-long member of Madison Mills United Methodist Church. Family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm. TUESDAY at the PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, OH 43143 (740)-869-2777 where her Funeral Service will be held 10:00a.m. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2020 with Reverend Jeff Jewell and Pastor Chris Henderson-Johns, officiating. Burial will follow at Springlawn Cemetery, Williamsport, OH. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make memorial contributions to Madison Mills United Methodist Church, 9100 Madison Road, NE, Washington Court House, OH 43160. Please visit www.portertiddfuneralhome.com to share your favorite memories of Mary and to send your condolences to her family.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
OCT
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
