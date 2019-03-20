|
|
Petro, Mary K.
1917 - 2019
Katie (Mary Katheryn Denbow) Petro, way over 101 years old, followed Jesus to her new home in heaven on Monday, March 18 at Feridean Commons in Westerville. Graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1935 and The Ohio State University in 1939 with a B.S in Journalism. Employed by Columbus Dispatch until her marriage to James Hollis Petro on February 15, 1941. She is preceded in death by her husband in 1993 and her first born daughter in 1999. Katie and Jim made their home in Chillicothe, Ohio in 1954 and worked in the offices of Western and Worthington Elementaries until retirement. Katie then moved to Westerville in 2006 to live at Feridean Commons. Survivors include her daughter, Lynn (Tim) Heppner of Westerville; granddaughters, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Saturday from 9-11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. Pastor Jim Zippay, officiating. Private interment Green Lawn Cemetery. See full obituary and leave condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019