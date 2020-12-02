Kakabar, Mary
1957 - 2020
Mary Kimberly Kakabar, 63, of Mount Sterling, Ohio, succumbed to her illness on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Known to many as Kim or Aunt Kimmy, she was surrounded by her children at the time of her passing. Attended Northland High School and graduated in the class of 1975. Kim was preceded in death by her mother Rosella M. Kakabar (Esha), father Raymond Joseph Kakabar (Pappy). Her memory will live on by her surviving family, brother, Joseph (Brenda) Kakabar; children, Nelson (Erin) Jeck, Mical Starr, Joseph (Natalie) Huffman, and Kathryn (Joseph) Jones; grandbabies, Dylon, Sophia, Maverick, Macklin, Brayden, Trey, Austin, Forrest, Wyatt, Hassel, Gaiuus, Rowwen, and Octavvius; nephew, Raymond Kakabar II; many loving cousins. Aunt Kimmy had four very dear friends she held a special place in her heart for Penny Spears, Teresa Starr, Aunt T Simonds, and Debi Meade. She had one of the most generous hearts you could ever imagine. She cherished seeing other people happy and truly loved harder than anyone in the world. She could find beauty in every person and never knew a stranger. She enjoyed cooking and was very graceful in the kitchen. Aunt Kimmy highly valued a great bargain and could shop like no other. Most of all she loved being a grandma. She could brag for hours to anyone who would listen about her grandkids. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer, SW Chapel, Grove City, OH. No public services to be held at this time. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.