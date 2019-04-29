Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Beechwold-Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 262-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kasler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kasler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Kasler Obituary
Kasler, Mary
1929 - 2019
Mary R. (Faiella) Kasler, age 90, passed away peacefully April 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Retired from Rockwell International with 42 years of dedicated service and The Anderson's General Store with 23 years of service retiring in 2017. She will be remembered for her rigatoni and meatballs, her generous soul, her devoted faith in God and the gift of making a grand entrance of any room she entered. She lived a fulfilling, adventurous life and had a lasting impression on everyone she met. Preceded in death by parents Maria Monaco Faiella and Pasquale Faiella, siblings Gina, Americo, Patrick, Ernest and Eligio Faiella, son Patrick Tanner and son-in-law Aaron Ashton. She is survived by her loving children, Michael Tanner, Jodi Tanner (Victor) Thatcher and Jacqui Calcara Ashton; grandchildren, Nicole (Jason) Sieber, Cari Holley, Makenzie Ashton, Dakota Ashton and Alec Ashton. Survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, grand fur-babies, nieces, nephews and many loving family members and friends. A special place in her heart was always reserved for her dear, life-long friends Rebecca Zubrod and Josephine Volpe. A special thank you to the Arlington Care Center and Central Ohio Hospice, Newark. Family will receive friends Thursday from 4-8 pm at SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 4341 N High St., Cols. 43214. Funeral service will be held Friday at 11 am at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel, 6440 S High St, Lockbourne, OH 43137.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now