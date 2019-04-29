|
|
Kasler, Mary
1929 - 2019
Mary R. (Faiella) Kasler, age 90, passed away peacefully April 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Retired from Rockwell International with 42 years of dedicated service and The Anderson's General Store with 23 years of service retiring in 2017. She will be remembered for her rigatoni and meatballs, her generous soul, her devoted faith in God and the gift of making a grand entrance of any room she entered. She lived a fulfilling, adventurous life and had a lasting impression on everyone she met. Preceded in death by parents Maria Monaco Faiella and Pasquale Faiella, siblings Gina, Americo, Patrick, Ernest and Eligio Faiella, son Patrick Tanner and son-in-law Aaron Ashton. She is survived by her loving children, Michael Tanner, Jodi Tanner (Victor) Thatcher and Jacqui Calcara Ashton; grandchildren, Nicole (Jason) Sieber, Cari Holley, Makenzie Ashton, Dakota Ashton and Alec Ashton. Survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, grand fur-babies, nieces, nephews and many loving family members and friends. A special place in her heart was always reserved for her dear, life-long friends Rebecca Zubrod and Josephine Volpe. A special thank you to the Arlington Care Center and Central Ohio Hospice, Newark. Family will receive friends Thursday from 4-8 pm at SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 4341 N High St., Cols. 43214. Funeral service will be held Friday at 11 am at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel, 6440 S High St, Lockbourne, OH 43137.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019