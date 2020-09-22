Overfield, Mary Katherine
Mary Katherine Overfield, age 89, passed away September 21, 2020 at Abbington of Pickerington. She was born in Columbus on April 1, 1931 to the late Benjamin and Josephine Gaines. Proud graduate and active alumni of St. Mary of the Springs Academy. Longtime, involved member of Christ the King Church. Retired sales associate of Lazarus Department Store. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, John Overfield. Survived by her children, Joanne (Randy) Butcher, John (Helen) Overfield, Janet (Rodger) Dailey, Julie (Chuck) Gerlach, Judy (Mike) Midkiff and Joe (Jodi) Overfield; grandchildren, Emily (David Paddock) Butcher, Anna (Luke Diewald) Butcher, and Ben Butcher, Jenny Overfield, Shelly (Bradley) Bringardner, and Alli Overfield, Jim (Morgan) Dailey, Will (Andrea) Dailey, David (Katherine) Dailey, Bob Dailey, and Malissa (Jared Zichi) Dailey, Chris Midkiff and Amanda Midkiff, Payton Overfield and Hannah Overfield; great-grandchildren, Hannah Bias and Zoey Dailey; sister, Joellen (Jim) Altman; sister-in-law, Gerri (Herb) Torr; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends may call Friday from 4-7pm at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street where a Prayer Service will begin at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 9:30am at Christ the King Church, 2777 East Livingston Avenue. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks will be required and social distancing should be practiced. The family would like to thank the staff of Abbington of Pickerington and Heartland Hospice for all their special care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bishop Griffin Resource Center, 2875 East Livingston Avenue. Visit www.egan-ryan.com
