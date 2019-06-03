Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kathryn Scott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Kathryn Scott Obituary
Scott, Mary Kathryn
1927 - 2019
Mary Kathryn Scott, age 92, of Columbus, OH, formerly of Westerville, passed away May 31, 2019. Formerly employed by Marx Drug Store. Former member of Central College Presbyterian Church. Survived by her daughters, Elizabeth (Joseph) Brennan of Cincinnati and Patricia (John) Brozovich of Columbus; granddaughters, Lillian and Margaret Brennan; sister-in-law, Martha Rumery; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, George Scott, parents Foster and Gladys Rumery, brothers Thomas, Foster and William Rumery. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Thursday 5-8 p.m., where service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. Rev. Malcolm Davis, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mid-Ohio Food Bank.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 4 to June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now