Scott, Mary Kathryn
1927 - 2019
Mary Kathryn Scott, age 92, of Columbus, OH, formerly of Westerville, passed away May 31, 2019. Formerly employed by Marx Drug Store. Former member of Central College Presbyterian Church. Survived by her daughters, Elizabeth (Joseph) Brennan of Cincinnati and Patricia (John) Brozovich of Columbus; granddaughters, Lillian and Margaret Brennan; sister-in-law, Martha Rumery; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, George Scott, parents Foster and Gladys Rumery, brothers Thomas, Foster and William Rumery. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Thursday 5-8 p.m., where service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. Rev. Malcolm Davis, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mid-Ohio Food Bank.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 4 to June 5, 2019