|
|
Thomas (Hager), Mary Kathryn
Mary Kathryn (Hager) Thomas, 89, formerly of Grandview Heights and Canal Winchester, died June 11, 2019. Mary was a graduate of Grandview High School where she was president of her sorority, and chosen as May Queen by movie star Jean Tierney. Mary was a long time employee of Charles E. Merrill Publishing retiring to Hide-A-Way Hills and golf, where she was known as "down the middle Mary". Mary is survived by her husband of 69 years, Lee Thomas; son, Leonard Thomas; daughter, Sue K. (Bruce) Bennett; sisters, Alice Bevan, Martha Berlin, and Margie Haynes; grandchildren, Maire K. (Drew) Craig, Sean T. Hendley; great grandchildren, Marcella Blackwell and Charlotte Craig. A memorial service will be held later in the summer.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 14, 2019