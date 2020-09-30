1/
Mary Kay Atterholt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Atterholt, Mary Kay
1939 - 2020
Mary Kay Atterholt, 81 formerly of the Columbus area, passed away Friday September 25, 2020 at National Church Residences in Chillicothe. She was born September 5, 1939 in Ashland the daughter of Floyd and Thelma Shaffer Koegler. She was a graduate of Hayesville High School and attended Ashland College. Mary grew up on a farm and worked at Philway Products in Ashland and worked many other places, Nationwide Insurance Medical Palmetto GBA-Medicare and Midco Products of Columbus. She belonged to CBC and attended Mohicanville Community Church. She is survived by two sons, Rodney (Leslie) Atterholt of Columbus and Brent Atterholt of Chillicothe, two grandsons, Cole (Emma) Arnold and Caleb (Magen) Arnold, a great granddaughter, Paislee Rose Arnold, a sister, Kathryne Hall of Jeromesville, a brother, Floyd (Mary) Koegler Jr. of Rome, GA, a nephew, Curt Hall, three nieces, Krista (Dan) Rochac, Kim (David) Nev and Meredith
(Allen) Harrison IV, and two great nieces, Vallery and Emmalynn. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Ben Atterholt and a daughter, Rhonda (Scott) Arnold. Services will be 10:00 AM Saturday October 3, 2020 at Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville with Pastor Tim Cline officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Perrysville. Friends may call from 6:00-9:00 PM Friday October 2, 2020 at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Service
10:00 AM
Fickes Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fickes Funeral Home
84 N High St
Jeromesville, OH 44840
(419) 368-6011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved