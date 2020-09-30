Atterholt, Mary Kay

1939 - 2020

Mary Kay Atterholt, 81 formerly of the Columbus area, passed away Friday September 25, 2020 at National Church Residences in Chillicothe. She was born September 5, 1939 in Ashland the daughter of Floyd and Thelma Shaffer Koegler. She was a graduate of Hayesville High School and attended Ashland College. Mary grew up on a farm and worked at Philway Products in Ashland and worked many other places, Nationwide Insurance Medical Palmetto GBA-Medicare and Midco Products of Columbus. She belonged to CBC and attended Mohicanville Community Church. She is survived by two sons, Rodney (Leslie) Atterholt of Columbus and Brent Atterholt of Chillicothe, two grandsons, Cole (Emma) Arnold and Caleb (Magen) Arnold, a great granddaughter, Paislee Rose Arnold, a sister, Kathryne Hall of Jeromesville, a brother, Floyd (Mary) Koegler Jr. of Rome, GA, a nephew, Curt Hall, three nieces, Krista (Dan) Rochac, Kim (David) Nev and Meredith

(Allen) Harrison IV, and two great nieces, Vallery and Emmalynn. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Ben Atterholt and a daughter, Rhonda (Scott) Arnold. Services will be 10:00 AM Saturday October 3, 2020 at Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville with Pastor Tim Cline officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Perrysville. Friends may call from 6:00-9:00 PM Friday October 2, 2020 at the funeral home.



