Brown, Mary Kay

Mary Kay (Hurlow) Brown, passed away peacefully in her home on June 27, 2020 surrounded by her son, Chris Jacobs, her daughter-in-law, Dawn Hays, and her step-daughter, Brenda White. She was born on August 20, 1946 to Violet and Mark Hurlow and grew up in Galion with her sisters Nadine and Elizabeth, who passed just last year. After graduation, Mary Kay moved to Columbus and married Tom Jacobs. After they divorced, Tom and Mary Kay remained friends – that's just the kind of gal Mary Kay was. A few years later, she met Drew Brown. They married after just a few months of dating. Sometimes, you just know. During these years, Mary Kay sold phone book ads (remember those?!?) for GTE and then Ameritech. Mary Kay won numerous awards and trips for her sales successes, and she and Drew were able to travel and raise hell in far away places as a result. After Mary Kay retired, she and Drew lived the good life until he passed in 2009. They were married 30 years. After Drew passed, she remained close with his children, Scott (Trish) and Brenda. That's just the kind of gal Mary Kay was. Mary Kay leaves behind family and so many friends who will deeply miss playing cards, Costcoing, and antiquing with her. Mary Kay did not want a service. Instead, spend that time with those you hold dear and celebrate the kind of gal Mary Kay was.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store