Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Mary Kay Hucle Obituary
Hucle, Mary Kay
Mary Kay Hucle (nee) Eckenrode, 95, passed away February 21, 2019 at home in Milford, Oh. Mary Kay was born on December 5, 1923 to Lyman F. and Lula I. Eckenrode. She is survived by children, John T. (Margie Tague) Hucle, Luanne M. (Richard) Nordloh, and Christine M. Hucle; sister-in-law, Laura Eckenrode; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband John P. Hucle, brothers and sisters-in-law Frank (Emaree) Eckenrode, Thomas (Margaret) Eckenrode, Robert Eckenrode, Bill (Avette) Hucle, Alma Cahill and Lydia Hook Hucle. Kay was a part of the Greatest Generation having worked at the Pentagon while her husband to be piloted B 17 bombers during WWII. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27 at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel, 9571 North High Street, at 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Religious and Priest Retirement Fund, 197 East Gay Street, Columbus, OH 43215 or Holy Family Soup Kitchen, 584 West Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
