Mary Kay Lackner Obituary
Lackner, Mary Kay
1964 - 2019
Mary Kay (Peloso) Lackner, age 54, of Pickerington, died Monday, March 18, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Born June 10, 1964 in Parma, she was a 1982 graduate of Strongsville High School, and attended Kent State University. Mary Kay was a very positive, happy, and fun loving person who always had a smile on her face, and was a friend to all. Preceded in death by her husband John Lackner in 2013 and her father- and mother-in-law Al and Elinor Lackner. She is survived by her daughter, Shari (Ed) Nagy; parents, Al and Kathy Peloso; brother, Bill (Tammy) Peloso; special friend, Bruce Creasap; brother-in-law, Peter (Kozue) Lackner; nieces and nephew, Amanda Peloso, Luke and Lucy Lackner; and her dog, Bailey. Friends may visit 1-3 pm Saturday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Road N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, where a funeral service will follow at 3 pm with Deacon Hector Raymond of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish officiating. Interment will take place at a later date. Friends who wish may contribute to their local humane society in Mary Kay's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019
