Kellenberger, Mary

1938 - 2020

Mary Louise Kellenberger, age 82, of Westerville, OH, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. Mary spent her career in nursing. She loved attending church and was a member of Grace Polaris Church. A service will be held at 10am Friday at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, OH 43081. Pastor Jim Custer officiating. Graveside service will follow at Blendon Central Cemetery.



