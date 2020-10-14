Keller, Mary
1958 - 2020
Mary Pauline Keller, age 62, died October 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Barbara Sylvester. Survived by her loving husband of 43 years David Keller; son Joshua (Jennifer) Keller; daughter Jessica (Evelyn) Keller; siblings Anthony (Cheryl) Sylvester, Robert Sylvester, Theresa (Steven) Bush, Vincent (Jean) Sylvester, Joseph (Maria) Sylvester and Daniel Sylvester; sister Kandi Meenan; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, family, and friends. Mom was a free spirit. When she was young, she loved going camping at Alum Creek with Josh and Dad. She loved bowling in a league, where she once bowled a 299! She loved her parents and just like us, her mom and dad were her best friends. Mom met the love of her life and soulmate in 1967. They were each other's high school sweethearts and they married in 1977. They had 53 years together, being an amazing, shining example of love, God, and commitment no matter what life threw at them. Failures, illness, death, financial hardship, etc., one thing always remained the same. Their undying love for each other. It's only fitting that they were together when mom took her last breath and her spirit lifted to God. She loved watching soccer and going to soccer games for her kids when they played. She always cherished the friends she made during this time. Mom worked at Manor Care in Westerville for 17 years on the Alzheimer's Unit, which she loved and found to be incredibly rewarding. She was also the director of CCTC, a computer school that taught A+ certification and computer software to displaced adults. Like all her jobs, she lived a life of service to those less fortunate, as was her way. Mom loved her family more than anything. When she was diagnosed with M.S. in 1996, she knew her life and the life she had planned would change. Still, that never affected her spirit. She never complained, her faith never wavered and her love for family only grew stronger. Mom was a once in a lifetime Gal and all our lives are lucky to have been touched by an earth angel. Fly high and be free Mom. We love you and we will see you again. A Celebration of Life Service will be held October 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at 4155 N. Waggoner Road Blacklick, Ohio 43004. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to M.S. Society at www.nationalmssociety.org
. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
.