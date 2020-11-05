1/
Mary Kerr
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kerr, Mary
1942 - 2020
Mary Ellen Kerr, 78, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born May 1, 1942 in Virginia to the late Jesse and Toy Childress. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, George Kerr; children, Tammy Price and Dennis (Lisa Oleson) Kerr; sisters, Lena Dohanyos and Lynn Cook; brothers, Cecil Childress, Ted Childress, Roger Childress, and Virgil Childress; and a host of other family, friends, and loved ones. She is preceded in passing by three sisters and four brothers. Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home is honored to be assisting with the cremation arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 4760 Winchester Pike, Columbus, Ohio 43232.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
7409273971
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved