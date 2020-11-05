Kerr, Mary

1942 - 2020

Mary Ellen Kerr, 78, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born May 1, 1942 in Virginia to the late Jesse and Toy Childress. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, George Kerr; children, Tammy Price and Dennis (Lisa Oleson) Kerr; sisters, Lena Dohanyos and Lynn Cook; brothers, Cecil Childress, Ted Childress, Roger Childress, and Virgil Childress; and a host of other family, friends, and loved ones. She is preceded in passing by three sisters and four brothers. Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home is honored to be assisting with the cremation arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 4760 Winchester Pike, Columbus, Ohio 43232.



