Mary E. Knox, age 91, Saturday June 1, 2019 at her residence. Preceded in death by husband Donald F. Knox and daughter Mary T. Miller. Retired nurse from Ohio State University Hospital after over 30 years of service. Longtime resident of North Columbus where she raised her 7 children in Holy Name Parish and currently a member of St. Patrick Church. Avid world traveler and former member of the Red Baron's racing team. Enjoyed her children, grand children and great grandchildren and their activities, and her friends and Book Club at the Ravines at McNaughten. Survived by daughters Margaret Bauer, Martha (Morris) Stephenson, Catharine (Richard) Adamczak; sons David (Diana), Daniel (Shadra) and Paul (Kelly) Knox; grandchildren Elizabeth and Jacob Bauer, Andrea (Andrew) Lyss and Adrienne Knox, Amelia and Jordan Knox, Kennedy and Noah Parker, Sgt. 1st Class Maurice (Shana) Stephenson, Mary Regina Knox, and Michael and Emily Knox; 7 great grand children. Friends may call Wednesday 4-7 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 280 N. Grant Ave. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 3, 2019