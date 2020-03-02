|
|
Garvin, Mary L.
1951 - 2020
Mary L. Garvin, age 68, passed away at home with her husband by her side. Mary was born on July 20, 1951 in Columbus, Ohio to Hobert and Marion (Freeman) Hulse. She worked for many years in early childhood development at Christ Lutheran Church Children's Center. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church where she was involved in their women circles, outreach program, volunteer with the food pantry and produce markets. Mary loved to read and her cats. Preceded in death by her parents, Hobert Hulse and Marion Louden; and sister, Linda Monesi. Survived by her husband of 37 years, David Garvin; son, Kevin (Valerie) Hulse; grandson, Seth Hulse; sister, Lois (Doug) Patton; and many nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 pm on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 730 Collingwood Avenue, Whitehall, Ohio 43213 where family will greet friends from 11:00-12:30 pm. A special thank you to all of her family and friends for their loving support and Capital City Hospice for their love and care. In lieu flowers memorial contributions can be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Capital City Hospice or a . Visit www. heartandhope.com to share a memory or condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020