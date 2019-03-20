|
Kennedy, Mary L.
1919 - 2019
Mary Louise Kennedy, age 99, of Columbus, died peacefully Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Worthington Christian Village. She was born December 31, 1919 in Middleport, Ohio to the late Ancil and Josephine McKinney. Mary retired from Westinghouse and was active for years in the Eastern Star. She was also a fan of Ohio State Football and basketball as well as the Cincinnati Reds. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years William and son James Kennedy, sister Rachel Cundiff and brother Carl McKinney. She is survived by her son, Richard "Rick" (Terri) Kennedy; daughter-in-law, Suzanna Kennedy; grandchildren, Richard, Ryan, Tami, Roni, Tawny, Candi Sue, Kimberly and James; brother, Robert "Bob" (Judy) McKinney; and many great grandchildren. A service will be held 11am Friday, March 22, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High St., where friends may call from 9am until the time of service. Entombment will follow at Union Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019