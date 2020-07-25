Purcell, Mary L.
1952 - 2020
Mary L. Purcell, age 68, passed away peacefully on Thursday July 23, 2020.
She was born March 27, 1952 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Marshall and Lavaria McCorkle. She graduated from Linden-McKinley High school and The Ohio State University. Mary was devoted to her family and was a loving wife to Jim Purcell for 33 years. She had many quiet pursuits in life. She loved reading, crosswords, classic westerns, film noir and spoiling her rescue dog, Lady. She took on the study of biblical prophecy. Especially interested in biographies, she considered President Harry Truman a hero. Mary was a beautiful, studious woman who will be missed dearly. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Purcell; brother, Stephen McCorkle; and parents, Marshall and Lavaria McCorkle. Mary is survived by beloved children Megan (Mark) Caral and Timothy (Casey) Purcell; grandson James Patrick Purcell; sisters: Susan (Richard) Sweazy and Carol McCorkle; sister-in-law Joyce Purcell; brother-in-law Steve (Jodi) Allen; and nieces and nephews: Steve Sweazy, Anita (Ted) McLain, Mike (Debbie Wiedwald) Purcell, Teresa (Jeff) Walker, Kevin (Christy Hoffman) Allen, Pat Allen, and Stephanie (Gene Fowler) Allen. Family will be having private funeral services on Thursday July 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Schoedinger North Funeral Home. The funeral will be available via live webcast on Schoedinger's website. A separate graveside service is planned for 1:00 PM at Calvary Cemetery in Bellefontaine, Ohio. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. In lieu of flowers, donations are strongly encouraged to be made to the Franklin County Dog Shelter. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com
