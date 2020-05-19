Randall, Mary L.
1937 - 2020
Mary L. Randall, age 82, passed away May 16, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Ray and Lula Kasper, loving husband Clarence Randall Jr., son Clarence "Randy" Randall III and daughter-in-law Shelley Randall. Mary is survived by her children, Mark Randall and Sherry (Chris) Chaffin; grandchildren, Carol (John) Wagner, Krystle (Andrew) Shaffer and Amanda Randall; great-grandchildren, Kimmy, Kallie Levi, Grady and Evelyn; and brother, Richard Kasper; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Mary was a loving mother and grandmother who loved and care deeply for her family and dear friends. Friends and family may visit Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 12-1pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A graveside service to follow at 1:30pm at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColubus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.