Mary L. Randall
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randall, Mary L.
1937 - 2020
Mary L. Randall, age 82, passed away May 16, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Ray and Lula Kasper, loving husband Clarence Randall Jr., son Clarence "Randy" Randall III and daughter-in-law Shelley Randall. Mary is survived by her children, Mark Randall and Sherry (Chris) Chaffin; grandchildren, Carol (John) Wagner, Krystle (Andrew) Shaffer and Amanda Randall; great-grandchildren, Kimmy, Kallie Levi, Grady and Evelyn; and brother, Richard Kasper; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Mary was a loving mother and grandmother who loved and care deeply for her family and dear friends. Friends and family may visit Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 12-1pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A graveside service to follow at 1:30pm at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColubus.com to share memories.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
MAY
21
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Sunset Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved