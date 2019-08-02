|
Strawser, Mary L.
1937 - 2019
MARY LEE STAWSER (GRIFFITH), 81, passed away to be with her loving Lord savior, on Wednesday, August 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She was born September 3, 1937 in Moundsville, WV, the daughter of the late Clifford R. and Mary V. Griffith (Staley). On September 19, 1959, she married John D. Strawser, who survives with three proud children, Cheryl L. Strawser, John D. Strawser, Jr., Suzanne R. Strawser; sister, Sharon (Bill) Bryan; 5 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary was preceded in death by brothers Tom, Earl and Philip. Mary was loved by family and friends near and far and her goodwill continues to be celebrated as her spirit lives on. Mary graduated from Hamilton High school in 1955 where she was lead cheerleader. She worked for Columbus & Southern Ohio Electric (AEP). She retired from 3M Grove City as an Inventory Production Manager after receiving her Certified Production Inventory Management (CPIM) degree. Mary was also an entrepreneur, artist, designer, baker, PTA President and loving wife, mother and friend. She loved the ocean and grew up spending summers with family in Ocean City, MD and recently Sanibel Island, FL. Mary had a smile that would light up your soul, a contagious laughter, and a drive to find happiness in each day and make it worthwhile. Her smile filled the space that words left void and still tried to sing always knowing God was with her even on her worst days. Mary fought the constraints of Alzheimer's and blessed us with laughter and love - with words we thought were forever gone. Mary did everything she could to give love whether if it was a smile, hug, or reaching out and taking your hand. Her essence was never defeated! She gave the best hugs and always knew when someone needed one! Memorials may be made in Mary Lee's name to the Alzheimer's Disease Research Fund in Neurology, for work being done by Dr. Douglas Scharre, who compassionately helped her on this journey. Please make checks payable to "OSU Foundation #302185" and mail to OSU Medical Center Dev., P.O. Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218. Mary participated in several invasive studies in order to help others in improving care and to develop a cure to this cruel and painful disease. Mary was a member of the Grove City Church of the Nazarene. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 12-2pm with a service following, at the church. Arrangements by Newcomer Funeral Home Broadway, Grove City, OH. To leave condolences please visit www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019