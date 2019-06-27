|
|
Ulry, Mary L.
1945 - 2019
Mary Lucille Ulry (Knott), age 73, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was a beloved wife and a loving mother and grandmother. Lucille was born in Valley Lee, Maryland where she was raised on a farm but moved to Columbus upon getting married and called central Ohio home for the past 57 years. Lucille was a very caring person with a passion to serve, especially those in need. Never one to sit still, Lucille kept busy whether it be caring for children whose parents needed a reliable sitter, preparing a meal for someone sick, checking in on the elderly, or simply offering a helping hand. A pair of rubber gloves were never out of her reach as she stood ready to pitch in at a moment's notice. She enjoyed baking a variety of homemade cookies and was known for her annual batch of pumpkin logs, which she generously shared with friends and family alike. She was a regular face at Central College Presbyterian Church where she was an usher and volunteer. Her presence in the lives of the many she touched will be greatly missed. Lucille is survived by her husband, Ned Wayne Ulry; her children, Thomas Lee Ulry (Jodi), James Lowell Ulry (Vicki), Teresa Lynn Perkins; and her grandchildren, Parker Ulry, Austin Ulry, Skylar Ulry, Coleman Ulry, Cassy Ulry, Autumn Ulry, Hunter Ulry, Gavin Perkins and Chaz Perkins; brothers, Charles Irvin Knott, Joseph Earl "Fuzzy" Knott (Pat), Thomas Frederick "Freddie" Knott (Nancy); as well as many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. She is preceded in death by her father James Harvey Knott and mother Donnie Marie (Slade) Knott, brothers James Harvey Knott Jr., John Gonzie Knott and sisters Lucy Perkins, Arthy Guetter. Visitation hours will be 4-7pm on Sunday, June 30 at the Moreland Funeral Home at 55 E Schrock Rd, Westerville, OH 43081. Visitations will also be held at 12noon, followed immediately by the funeral service to commence at 1pm on Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Central College Presbyterian Church at 975 S. Sunbury Rd., Westerville, Ohio 43081. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Central College Presbyterian Church at 975 S. Sunbury Rd., Westerville, Ohio 43081 or the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 28, 2019