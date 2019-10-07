The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
1943 - 2019
Mary Lambert Obituary
Lambert, Mary
1943 - 2019
Mary Frances Lambert, age 76, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was born on February 26, 1943 in Columbus, OH to the late Kenneth and Thelma Schuler. She is also preceded in death by her husband Ned Lambert Jr., brothers Keith and George Schuler and sister Betty Hall. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Lambert and Patricia Barr; brother, Kenneth (Sue) Schuler; sister, Ruth Ann Cuber; sister-in-law, Jean Schuler; grandchildren, Raven, Ashley, Megan, Chance; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 11 AM-1 PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 1 PM. Pastor Jennifer Casto, officiant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to Vitas Hospice, 655 S. Metro Plaza, Ste. 770, Dublin, OH 43017. Visit www.schoedinger.com to view Mary's video tribute and extend condolences to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019
