Mary Lang


1934 - 2019
Mary Lang Obituary
Lang, Mary
1934 - 2019
Mary Frances Lang, 85, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, with her family at her side. She lived a full life and raised nine children. She is survived by her children, Tish (Kim) Gilbert, Cathy Mays, Jerry (Ed) Scowden, Debbie Goodall, Karla (Robert) Cota, Connie (Robert) Hudnall, Bill (Amy) Lang, Lisa (Everett) Blevins, Dan (Amy) Lang; sister, Susie (Bill) Bickham; brothers, John Keegan, Jim (Bonnie) Keegan. Preceded in death by her parents Edward "Chappy" (Mary) Keegan. At the family's request services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory can be made to Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. The family would like to thank hospice for their instrumental help during mom's final days. Arrangements by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, Canal Winchester. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2019
