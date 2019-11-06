|
|
Lewis, Mary
1948 - 2019
Mary Jelaine Lewis, age 70, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Mary is survived by her husband of 50 years, David C. Lewis; her children, Mark Lewis and Meredith Lewis; and also her 3 brothers, Bill Trainer, Mike Trainer, Jim Trainer and their families. The Hilliard community has lost a wonderful woman. The people who were in band with Meredith and Mark will remember her as a band mom to all of us. Those of us that were in her Girl Scout troop remember the fun camping trips and crafts and other skills we all learned at her and Mrs. Dewolf's hands. Then there were the Cub Scouts in Marks troop that knew her as well. Also there were the ladies of T.W.I.G. 29 that knew her as well. She touched many lives over many years and she will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Friends are invited to a memorial gathering on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5:30-8:30p.m. at the O.R. WOODYARD CO. Northwest Chapel, 2990 Bethel Rd. in Columbus, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019