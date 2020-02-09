|
Lewis, Mary
1926 - 2020
Mary Campbell Lewis, age 94, of Columbus, died Saturday, February 8, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Mary's life will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Friendship Village of Dublin, 6000 Riverside Dr., where family will receive friends from 1 P.M. until time of service. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To view complete obituary and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020