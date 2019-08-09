|
Lore, Mary
1939 - 2019
Mrs. Mary Kathryn Woods Lore, age 80, of Grayson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia. She was born July 6, 1939, in Webbville, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Zeal and Alma West Woods. Mary enjoyed sewing, making quilts and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother Zeal B. Woods Jr., two sisters Patty Woods and Barbara Jean Kitchen and one step son Michael Shane Lore. Mary is survived by her husband of 21 years, Clyde Lore; two sons, William Edward Davis Jr. (Carla) and Joseph Andrew Davis (Laura), all of Columbus, Ohio; one daughter, Debora Kay Davis of Columbus, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Erica, Lindsey, Billy, Marcus, Jordan, Ryan, and Trey; seven great grandchildren; two brothers, James Andrew Woods (Judy) of Columbus, Ohio, and David Michael Woods of Louisa, Kentucky; four sisters, Willia Mae Goins of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, Joyce Woods Berry of Webbville, Kentucky, Shirley R. Turner of Fallsburg, Kentucky, and Jackie Sue Brunner (Michael) of Lancaster, Ohio; two step daughters, Sheena Lore of Ashland, Kentucky, and Stacy Hicks of Toledo, Ohio. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Grayson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Grayson, Kentucky. Friends may visit from 6-7 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Grayson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 49 McCoy Road, Grayson, Kentucky 41143. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.graysonfh.com.
