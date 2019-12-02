|
Blackburn Campbell, Mary Lou
1943 - 2019
Mary Lou Blackburn Campbell, age 76, passed away on November 21, 2019. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in Hamilton as well as Mercy School of Nursing and the Ohio State University. Mary Lou positively impacted many people's lives as a mother, grandmother, friend and a nurse. Her husband Terry and her parents Ralph and Antoinette Blackburn preceded her in death. She is survived by sons, Steve (Nikki) of Canal Winchester, Joe (Amy) of Delaware; grandchildren, Jessica, Ian, Sidney, Stephen, Jessa and Alyson; brother, Bill of Seattle; sister-in-law, Nancy Mason of Worthington; nephews, Karl Wolfe, Gary Lannon, Mike and Sue Blackburn. Funeral Arrangements Friday, December 6, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 10am-12noon at Rutherford Funeral Home located at 515 High St, Worthington, OH 43085.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019