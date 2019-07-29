|
|
Brown, Mary Lou
1929 - 2019
Mary Lou Brown, 89, of Orient, OH and formerly of Ashville, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Scioto Community Assisted Living. She was born in Pickaway County on Sept. 22, 1929 to David and Tillie McCain, both deceased along with her husband Oliver Brown in 1972, 6 brothers and 2 sisters and her beloved grandson Justin Wiley. Mary retired from Ohio Bell and was a member of Pioneers and Village United Methodist Church of Ashville. She was a graduate of Walnut Township School, Class of 1947. She was also a member of The Eastern Star and Pythian Sisters in Ashville. Surviving her and who she lived for are beloved daughters, Pam (Royce) Wiley and Carolyn (Kevin) Hayes, both of Orient. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren, Lauren (Jon), Sam (Cora), Henry and Tom (Beth); great grandchildren, Sarah, Kevin, Gabriella "Baby Doll", Gracie, Mariah, Trenton, Tayden and Torren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Wed., July 31 followed by Funeral Service at 5 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville 43103 with Pastor P.J. Rings officiating. For those that wish donations may be made to: Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 30, 2019