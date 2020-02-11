|
|
Crist, Mary Lou
1934 - 2020
Mary Lou Crist, age 86, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Tuscany Garden. Mary Lou was born January 18, 1934 to the late Richard Timmons and Henrietta (Headley) Root in Pataskala, OH. Retired after several years from J.C. Penney and Dippin Dots, St. Petersburg, FL. Mary Lou is survived by her children, Donna Herbst, Steve (Jami) Crist, Melinda Crist; 8 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; sister, Shirley Rempe. She is preceded in death by her parents Richard Timmons, Henrietta (Don) Root, daughter Sue Ann, grandson J.R. Storts, brother Dick Timmons. A visitation will be held on FRIDAY, February 14, 2020, from 11-11:30AM at the FOREST LAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS CHAPEL, where her service will immediately follow at 11:30AM. Entombment will follow in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Lou's memory to the . Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020