Glauder, Mary Lou
1928 - 2020
Mary Lou Glauder, age 91, Thursday, August 6, 2020. Graduate of Rosary High School Class of 1946. Longtime active member of Christ the King Parish. Survived by devoted and loving husband of 70 years, Paul J. Glauder; daughter, Leslie (Ernest) Stull; son, Paul (P.J.) (Phyllis R.) Glauder, Jr.; grandchildren, Trevor, David, and Misty; great grandchildren, Zach, Taylor, Darian, Isabella and Cameron; sister-in-law, Janice Teeter; nephews, Bill (Barb), Bob (Alice) and Jim (Maureen) Powell; and many close friends. Preceded in death by grandson Scott Barney. Friends may call Sunday 2-5p.m. at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday 2p.m. at Christ the King Church, 2777 E. Livingston Ave. Private burial later at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com
for condolences. Friends who wish may contribute in Mary Lou's memory to Christ the King Church, Mt. Carmel Hospice, or the American Legion Bexley Post 430. Please practice Covid Protocol with social distancing and wearing masks.