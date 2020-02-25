Home

Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:30 AM
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
1936 - 2020
Mary Lou Keck Obituary
Keck, Mary Lou
1936 - 2020
Mary Lou Keck, age 83, of Lockbourne, passed away February 23, 2020. Graduate of Columbus South High School. Preceded in death by children Vickie (Richard) Williams, Julie Stewart and Christopher Stewart, parents Louis and Mary Fowler. Survived by husband, Dwayne Keck; sons, Jeffrey and Clint Stewart; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, and other relatives and beloved pets. Family will receive friends Monday, March 2, 2020 beginning at 9:30 a.m., until time of service at 11:30 a.m., at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43207, with Rev. Lyndell Durr officiating. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the local Human Society or to St. Jude's.To sign and view Mary Lou's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
