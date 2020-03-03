|
|
McNaghten, Mary Lou
1936 - 2020
Mary Lou McNaghten, 83, of Pataskala, died February 26, 2020, Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She had been a ten year resident of Tuscany Gardens in Pataskala. She was born October 2, 1936 in Gay Hills, Wisconsin to the late Willian and Lydia (Showen) Ferrick. Mary Lou was one of the kindest and friendliest people one could meet. She never met a stranger and always had a kind word to say. Family was most important to Mary Lou, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed working with her husband, Sonny, at the Buckeye Lake Post #1388. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Grim of Thornville; two brothers, Johnny Yuhas of Redding, CA and Ronny Yuhas of Three Rivers, TX; very special and beloved stepchildren, Terry Lynn (Jaye) Webb, Tracy (Lori) McNaghten, Susie (Jim) Stantz and Jeff (Martha) McNaghten; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Sonny McNaghten (2006), and a daughter Teri Marie Gay (2015). No calling hours or services will be observed. A private inurnment will be held at a later date in Gays Mill, Wisconsin. The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Rd., Heath, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Lou's name to the . www.hendersonvanatta.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020