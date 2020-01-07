|
Partee, Mary Lou
1937 - 2020
Mary Lou (Cloud) Partee, 82, of Circleville, passed away on Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 in Lewis Center, OH surrounded by family. She was born on October 30, 1937 in Ashville to the late George Ralph and Vida (LeMay) Cloud. Mary Lou is also preceded in death by her step-mother Doris Cloud and her high school sweetheart and loving husband of 58 years, Donald Richard "Dick" Partee. Mary Lou retired from teaching in 2003 after having taught for what she believed were 43 wonderful years. She began her teaching career with Circleville City Schools where she was a music teacher. After having to resign for the birth of her daughter, she regained employment with the Teays Valley School District where she remained until her retirement. Mary Lou's tenure with Teays Valley started as the elementary school traveling music teacher before accepting a permanent position at Ashville Elementary where her Christmas programs were marveled productions each year. Also during this time she coordinated a toy drive for several years she called "Operation Rudolph", accepting toy donations that literally filled her classroom. Mary Lou later accepted a first grade position at Ashville Elementary; the position she held until retirement that likely gave her the most joy and satisfaction teaching the little ones to read, write and use math skills. In retirement, Mary Lou held various state and local voluntary positions with the State Retired Teacher's Association (STRS). Mary Lou and her husband Dick purchased and operated the Partee's Hamburger Inn in Circleville for 10 years. Mary Lou graduated from Ashville High School and Ohio University. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Circleville, a 54 year member of Eastern Star, a member of the Pickaway County Retired Teacher's Association, a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society, International and the local Beta Rho Chapter, a Rainbow Girls advisor and a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. Mary Lou loved spending time with family most but also enjoyed planting and maintaining the beautiful flowers in her yard, helping Dick maintain their immaculate yard, and feeding the birds and whatever other wildlife entered the yard. She adored her grandchildren and especially the visits this past year and a half from her new great-granddaughter. Mary Lou is survived by her daughter, Renee (Dean) Kuhn of Lewis Center; granddaughters, Morgan (Kent) Baughman, Taylor Kuhn; grandson Jordan (Rachel) Kuhn; a great-granddaughter and another great-granddaughter due within days; along with in-laws, cousins, several nephews and a niece. Family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. followed by an Eastern Star Service at 8 p.m. on Thurs., Jan. 9, 2020 with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Fri., Jan. 10 with Pastor Santiago officiating at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, OH 43103. Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made in Mary Lou's memory to: Pickaway County Retired Teacher's Association (memo-Scholarships), c/o Carol Bowling, 350 Juhl Rd., Circleville, OH 43113 or Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd. Newark, OH 43055. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020