Sharpe, Mary Lou
1945 - 2020
Mary Lou Sharpe, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born on September 8, 1945 in Columbus. Throughout Mary Lou's life, she enjoyed reading, cooking and entertaining friends. She also loved gathering with her friends at Fitzwilly's Pub. Friends and family are invited to call from 4-7pm Wednesday, February 26 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road. A private family Graveside Service and Interment will be held at Sunset Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to offer condolences and read her complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2020