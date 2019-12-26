|
Tyndall, Mary Lou
Mary Lou Tyndall 87 of Columbus passed on Dec. 24, 2019. She was born on June 18, 1932 to Harry L. and Margaret E. (James) Burchfield who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husband David Leon Tyndall, siblings Jack, Bob Burchfield, and Betty Wolf. Survivors include 4 children Debbie (Andy Curtis) Turner, David (Corrina) Tyndall, Donna (Hector) Campacci, Dinah Emrich, 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. Mary Lou was the proud owner of the Boulevard Carryout in Grandview Heights. She was a volunteer for 15 years at a hospital in Florida, and served as president of the volunteers for 5 years. Mary Lou was an avid Euchre player, loved knitting, and going to bingo. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7pm with a 7pm funeral service at Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road Columbus, OH 43231. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Capital City Hospice
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019