Walker, Mary Lou (DiLoreto)
1937 - 2019
Mary Lou (DiLoreto) Walker, age 82, went home to greet her heavenly Father on Friday, November 29, 2019. Mary Lou was a 1958 graduate of Mt. Carmel School of Nursing and spent her life loving and caring for others. She is preceded in death by her parents, Andy and Rose DiLoreto; sister, Patty Adkins; and son Curt Segraves, Jr. She is survived by her loving husband, Martin Dominic Walker; sisters, Andrea Myers, Janet Ward, Julie Lane, Tonette Sanders; and brother, Andy DiLoreto, Jr.; sons, Chris and Andy Segraves; daughters, Tina Griffin and Tami Moushey; step-daughters, Mary Beth McCallister and Julie Clark; 21 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Mary Lou was a long-time, active member of St. Elizabeth Parish. A wake will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. (with a De Colores service at 7:45 p.m.), at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. 5th Ave, Columbus, OH. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 9:30-11 a.m., with her funeral Mass immediately following at St. Elizabeth Parish, 6077 Sharon Woods Blvd, Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, we request donations made in Mary Lou's name to Mohun Health Care Center, 2340 Airport Dr, Columbus, OH 43219.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019