Willis, Mary Lou
Mary Lou Willis, age 87, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020. Born in Hazelton, WV to the late William and Edna Shaffer, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Donald S. Willis and seven siblings. Mary Lou is survived by her sister, Joyce Galloway; her children, Alan (Ruth) Willis, Edith (Lynn) Pickerill, Bruce (Darlene) Willis and James (Eileen) Willis; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. Mary Lou and her husband Donald were long-time, active members of Hayden Enterprise Baptist Church. She was a Girl Scout Leader and Den Mother and loved to crotchet afghans and work in her garden. Family will receive friends from 10-11a.m. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2020 at HAYDEN ENTERPRISE BAPTIST CHURCH, 6729 Hayden Run Road, Hilliard, OH 43026, where her Funeral Service will follow the visitation and begin at 11a.m. FRIDAY with Pastor Bill Webb, officiating. Interment will follow at Alton Cemetery, Galloway, OH. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider memorial contributions to Hayden Enterprise Baptist Church in Mary Lou's memory. Arrangements by the Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026 (614)-876-1722. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Willis Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020