Wise, Mary Lou
1931 - 2020
Mary Lou Wise, 89, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020. She was born May 12, 1931 in Springfield MA to the late Francis and Loretta (Lyons) Hart and graduated from Cathedral High School. She married Jack Wise on October 10, 1953 and from that point forward devoted her life to her family. Her sweet spirit and kind heart were reflected daily in her words and actions. She was loved by all and truly never knew a stranger. In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband Jack in 1989, as well as her two brothers, Jack and Ted Hart. She is survived by her children, Margaret "Peg" Klobuchar, Patricia "Pat" (Alan Block) Wise and Stephen (Karin) Wise. She was the beloved grandma "Lulu" of Joseph Klobuchar III, Keagan (Michelle) Klobuchar, Heather (John) Wise, John (Amy) Wise and Kevin Wise; 5 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 4-7pm Wednesday, November 19, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH. Masks will be required, and social distancing observed. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday. Please join the family via webcast by visiting www.schoedinger.com
. Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary Lou's memory to your local food bank or homeless shelter.