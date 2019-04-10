The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Yehnert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Yehnert


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Mary Lou Yehnert Obituary
Yehnert, Mary Lou
1928 - 2019
Mary Lou Yehnert, age 90, passed away with her family by her side on Monday, April 8, 2019. Family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger Hilltop, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43204. Interment and committal service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1 pm at Hillside Cemetery, 1025 Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44312. Visit www.heartandhope.com to view full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Download Now