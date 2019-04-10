|
Yehnert, Mary Lou
1928 - 2019
Mary Lou Yehnert, age 90, passed away with her family by her side on Monday, April 8, 2019. Family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger Hilltop, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43204. Interment and committal service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1 pm at Hillside Cemetery, 1025 Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44312. Visit www.heartandhope.com to view full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019