Mary Louise (nee Ives) Tatera, born to Eternal Life August 27, 2019 at the age of 85 years, surrounded by love. Loving wife of the late Francis "Frank." Mary is survived by 4 children, 5 children of her heart, 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Mary is further survived by her 2 sisters, 2 brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and other family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation, Aurora Zilber Family Hospice or are appreciated. Please see www.rozgafuneral.com for more information. Memorial visitation Saturday, September 7 at ST. ROMAN CHURCH, 1810 W. Bolivar Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53221, from 9-11AM followed by the Celebration of Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Inurnment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Services are being handled by Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4309 S. 20th St. Milwaukee, WI 53221, phone 414-281-7145.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019