Mary Lowry
Lowry, Mary
1930 - 2020
Mary Virginia (Black) Lowry was born in Lima, Ohio on February 10, 1930 to the late James Stewart and Mary Elizabeth (Spicer) Black. She lived 90 years and died on August 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Lynn Rhodes Lowry. She was a loving wife and mother. She worked many years as a nurse, caring for mentally handicap people. Her many interests include tennis, bowling, and singing in the church choir. She is survived by her beloved husband, John Clark; brother, Jim (Maria) Black; children, Rebecca (Allen) Terry, Bruce Lowry and Stewart (Alena) Lowry; grandchildren, Nathan (Gabby) Lowry, Bennett Lowry, Brandon Terry, Amethyst Lowry and Dakota Lowry; and great grandchild, Elliot Lowry. Private family funeral and interment will be held, and a public memorial service will be held in the spring. Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, Ohio, where online guestbook can be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
